Man shot to death in Washington, Louisiana

WASHINGTON, La. (KLFY) A weekend murder investigation is underway in the town of Washington.

According to Police Chief LaToya Trent, officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting around midnight Friday in the 300 block of Gordon Street.

When they arrived, Trent said, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Trent said.

Police do not have any information on the suspect.

She said the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office will assist in the investigation.