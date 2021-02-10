Man shot outside Crowley neighborhood grocery store

Local

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) A male victim was shot late Wednesday outside a neighborhood grocery store in Crowley.

According to Police Chief Jimmy Broussad, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of W. Hutchinson.

Broussard said an unidentified victim was shot outside the K&L grocery store.

He said when police arrived, the suspect(s) had fled the area in an unknown direction.

The victim, he said, was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound that appears to be non life-threatening.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Crowley Police or dial 911.

