LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are on scene of a shooting that happened just after 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Peach Street.

Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said police responded to a shots fired call near the intersection of 12th and Peach Streets where they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown, Dugas said.

Ongoing story. Check back here for details.