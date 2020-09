LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A man was shot and wounded Saturday night in the parking lot of a gas station on the Evangeline Thurway.

According to Lafayette Police, it happened around 9 p.m. at the Shell/Circle K gas station on the Evangeline Thruway at Chalmette Drive.

Police say the unidentified victim was shot in the leg, and transported to a local hospital.

No information has been released on any suspect(s).