Man shot in Ville Platte, three persons of interest wanted

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — One man was shot in the abdomen, according to Evangeline Parish Sheriff Eddie Soileau, and three persons of interest are wanted for questioning.

Hezekiah Washowski Obrien Thomas was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital for surgery after the shooting, which occurred after a disturbance at Teet’s Food Store in the 2200 Block of W. Main St.

Suspects in the shooting are said to have fled in a dark grey-colored, four-door sedan with tinted windows. The car headed north on U.S. 167. It is believed to be either a Nissan Altima or Maxima, according to video surveillance footage.

Lionell Herbert Ardoin, 33; Roderic Darone Thomas, 28; and Jennifer Ann Fontenot, 24, are all wanted for questioning. No charges have been filed, and the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

  • Jennifer Fontenot
  • Roderic D. Thomas
  • Lionell H. Ardoin

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (337) 363-2161 or evangelineparishsheriff.org. All callers will remain anonymous.

