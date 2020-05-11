Man shot in stomach on Lourdes Street in Lafayette; suspect identified and on the run

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A man was shot in the stomach over the weekend in the 400 block of Lourdes Street in Lafayette.

According to police, the shooting happened Saturday around 5:25 p.m.

It began with a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect, identified as Chad Credeur, Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.

When it escalated, Credeur allegedly produced a handgun and struck the victim in the stomach and then fled the scene, Griffin said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

An active warrant is out for the arrest of Chad Credeur on charges of Attempted 2nd degree Murder, Griffin said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lafayette Police.