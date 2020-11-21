Man shot after argument in Lafayette home; suspect arrested

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are investigating the shooting of man found inside his home on E. Vermilion Street.

It happened around 11 a.m. Saturday, police said.

After responding to reports of shots fired, police arrived on scene and found a 32-year-old male victim inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the mid-torso area.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Paul Mouton said a male suspect was located on scene and detained.

According to Mouton, an investigation has revealed that the victim and suspect were engaged in an altercation at the door of the home when the suspect fell outside and discharged his weapon, striking the victim through the door.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition, Mouton said.

55-year-old Bradley Marshall of Lafayette was arrested on scene and charged with attempted 2nd degree murder.

Marshall is being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with no bond.