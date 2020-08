HOUSTON, Texas. (KLFY)- Houston police are searching for a 73-year-old man last seen boarding a Greyhound bus that was headed the Lafayette/Alexandria area.

Cecil Stewart (Houston Police Department)

Cecil Stewart was last seen on Aug. 7, 2020, wearing a red poncho and light blue pants.

Investigators said he family has not heard from him since his departure. Anyone with information that can help locate Stewart is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Division, (832) 394-1840.