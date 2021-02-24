Man pistol whipped, shot outside Eunice convenience store

Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) Eunice Police say a man was pistol whipped and then shot outside a convenience store late Wednesday afternoon on E. Maple Street.

Police Chief Randy Fontenot said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. when two men began arguing inside the store.

Once outside, he said, the argument continued until one of the males produced a weapon and pistol whipped the other male across the head.

The victim, Fontenot said, was then shot in the abdomen.

The shooter fled the area in a vehicle, and the victim was transported to the hospital by private vehicle where is listed in critical condition, Fontenot said.

Police have video surveillance showing the suspect flee the scene, Fontenot said.

The chief expects to release additional information Thursday morning.