Abbeville man loses home to fire after explosion at neighbor’s apartment

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Delexious Dabney lost his home to a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Dabney says he was sitting in the front room watching TV.

He heard an explosion coming from the neighbor’s apartment he then realized the apartment was on fire.

Before he knew it, it was too late.

“When I heard ‘boom’ and I saw a big flame right here it was just terrible,” said Dabney. “I didn’t know what to do. The only thing I could do is cry because I knew it was going to burn down.”

Dabney says he hasn’t spoken to the neighbors. After authorities investigated the apartment, they said there is still no explanation as to why the house caught on fire.

Through everything, Dabney said he remains grateful.

“I just got God on my side,” he said. “He’s always going to watch over me. I just thank God that I got out of this place in time and that’s a blessing.”

If you would like to help, contact Delexious Dabney (337) 422-8776.