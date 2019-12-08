Live Now
Man killed, another injured in New Iberia shooting

New Iberia Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after one man was found shot to death, and another man was found injured late Saturday night.

Police were called to a scene in the 600 block of S. Corinne Street near Lombard Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

On arrival, police say, they discovered a male victim dead, and another male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Neither of the two victims have been identified, and the condition of the surviving victim remains unknown.

Police did not give any information about what may have led to the shooting and did not say if they had in suspects in custody.

