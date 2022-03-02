LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A 69-year-old Lafayette man was injured Wednesday trying to put out a fire that started in his home.

Lafayette Fire Spokesperson Alton Trahan said firefighters responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Pintail Drive around noon.

He said when they arrived they found two adults and their teenage grandson outside with heavy smoke coming from the roof of their two story home.

An initial investigation revealed that the owner heard a loud noise and then saw smoke coming from the patio.

When he attempted to put the fire out himself, it got out of control and spread to the attic, Trahan said.

The homeowner injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Fire officials determined the fire originated under the patio with flames spreading up the exterior wall into the attic.

The cause remains under investigation, Trahan said.