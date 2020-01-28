Live Now
LPSO UPDATE: Man dies after being shot in Duson area home invasion

Local

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – UPDATE: The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting in Duson that left one man dead.

At approximately 10:35 p.m. on January 27, 2019, deputies responded to the 300 block of Bopamo Ln. in reference to a home invasion and shooting.

Shanard Simmons, 33, of Duson, was shot and killed, authorities said.

Shanard Simmons (Submitted photo)

A second person who was at the residence was not injured.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

ORIGINAL: Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened during a home invasion.

Authorities say it happened at approximately 10:40 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of Bopamo lane in Duson.

One male victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

This is a developing story.

