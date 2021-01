LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are investigating after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Glady’s Avenue.

Police say it happened around 8:30 pm Saturday.

Officers responding found the victim lying in the roadway.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition, police said.

No suspect information has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.