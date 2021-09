LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. KLFY – A 33-year-old man is dead after he was found shot Saturday afternoon on Marigny Circle.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponsetti said detectives were called to the 600 block of Marigny Circle just after 12 noon Saturday.

She said on scene detectives found Devon Johnson unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died, Ponsetti said.