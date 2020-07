LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.

Late Thursday night the found a man lying in the middle of the roadway near the intersection of Opelousas Street and Ange Street in Lake Charles. They man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The victim is identified as 53-year old Anthony J. Bennett of Lake Charles. There are no suspects at this time.