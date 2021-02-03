Attorney facing rape charge publicly denies allegations

UPDATE: Attorney Kevin Stockstill and his client, Barry Rozas, held a press conference Thursday to publicly deny these allegations. You can watch the full press conference below:

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- A Lafayette man was charged with first-degree rape after the Boy Scouts of America asked the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for an investigation into allegations of abuse.

Barry Rozas (Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Barry Rozas, 52, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation was launched by the sheriff’s office in November, department spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said.

First-degree rape can be committed when a person over 65 is raped; when sexual intercourse takes place without consent because the victim is under 13, could not resist because of force, could not resist because of threats, could not resist because of physical or mental infirmity or when two or more offenders participate in the act, according to state law.

It is unclear what Rozas’ involvement was with the Boy Scouts. The Daily Advertiser has reached out to the national Boy Scouts of America, Inc. organization for comment.

