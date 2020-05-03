Man dies after crashing car into building in Opelousas

1  of  2
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police say a man died Saturday night after he crashed his car into the front of a building on Landry Street near Railroad Avenue.

According to Police Chief Martin McClendon, the crash happened just after 10 p.m.

The driver has not been identified.

According to the Chief, an officer attempted to pull the driver over with activated lights after he ran two stops lights near Park Avenue and Fern Street.

McClendon said when the driver refused, the officer continued following the vehicle when the driver plowed into the building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, McClendon said.

The crash is under investigation and a post-mortem toxocology test is pending against the driver, McClendon said.

