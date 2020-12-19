Man dead after shooting in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A man is dead following a shooting in New Iberia Friday evening, police said.

According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Daesha Hughes, police responded to shots fired around 12:24 p.m. near the intersection of Verna and Emily Street.

At the scene, she said, officers located a male victim with a single gunshot wound who was transported to a nearby hospital and later died.

Police have released a still image of the gunman running from the scene.

If you can help police with his identity, please call 911 or New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS or www.P3tips.com.