A Scott man was killed in a late night accident.

Police say the crash occurred on LA Highway 93 in St. Landry Parish. James Ryan Elliott, 36, died in the crash.

Investigators say Elliott was riding a motorcycle when a pickup truck coming the other way lost control and struck him. Authorities say the driver of the pickup, Ryan Joseph Richard, 33, tested positive for OWI at the scene.

Richards has been charged with Vehicular homicide.