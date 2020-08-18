Man charged with two murders released from jail on reduced bond, mother of murder victim speaks out about his release

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A Gremlin gang member accused of killing a Jennings man and an Abbeville teenager is back on the streets after posting bond at two different jails.

The accused killer, Aaron Carter, was being held at the Vermillion Parish Jail for the 2018 murder of Chazton Guidry, a 16-year-old boy from Abbeville.

Thursday a judge reduced his bond from $500,000 to $25,000.

Carter bonded out that same day, however, he was not a free man.

Rayne police had a hold on him for the 2015 murder of Christopher Trent, 32, and he was transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail.

On Tuesday Carter bonded out of the Acadia Parish Jail for $100,000.

“It’s like I’m reliving my child’s death all over again,” Denise Levine King said. “It’s like a slap in the face. Really, it is.”

King says that is how she feels after finding out that the man police believe killed her 16-year-old son, Chazton Guidry, in 2018 is back on the streets.

“You’re angry. You’re frustrated. You’re sick to your stomach. There are no words,” she added.

King said she questioned why 15th Judicial District Judge Ed Broussard reduced her son’s alleged killer’s bond from half a million dollars to $25,000, but she hasn’t gotten any answers.

“$25,000 is nothing. Nothing compared to my child’s life,” King said. “I don’t know how y’all let this happen. I really don’t. I know everybody is entitled to a bond reduction, but with a rap sheet like that? Six pages. That should have never happened. From $500,000 to $25,000. That’s a slap in the face, telling me my child was really worth nothing.”

News 10 reached out to Judge Broussard who said he could not comment on the matter.