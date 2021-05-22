Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) A 57-year-old man has been charged with murder after police say he killed a woman before dawn Saturday in the 700 block of Albert Street in Breaux Bridge.

It happened around 2:35 a.m.

Police said they found the woman dead from unspecified injuries.

57-year-old Warren Joseph Chavis Jr. was arrested on scene and charged with second degree murder, illegal carrying of a weapon and firearm free zone.

Chavis was booked and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on a $550k bond.