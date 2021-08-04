Man charged with DWI, feticide after pregnant woman loses baby in crash on Ambassador Caffery

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A man has been charged after police said a crash he caused resulted in a pregnant woman losing her baby.

Noe Sanchez, 37, is charged with third-degree feticide, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, vehicular negligent injuring (three counts) OWI, careless operation, open alcohol container in vehicle and no driver’s license in possession.

Police said the crash happened in the 2000 block of Ambassador Caffery around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, and three people had to be transported to local hospitals with injuries, police said.

Sanchez has a bond of $137,500.