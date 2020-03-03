Man charged in kidnapping, murder of Ville Platte woman has kidnapped before

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police say Phillip Dewoody kidnapped an Opelousas woman just days before kidnapping Ville Platte ​native Joyce Thomas.

“On February 22, we received a report​ of a possible kidnapping and sexual assault,” Opelousas Police Department Detective Michael Hidalgo said.

The report came from the victim’s daughter.

She said on February 22, a man kidnapped her mother at​ the corner of Market St. and Fullhart St. in Opelousas, but after kidnapping and sexually assaulting her, he let the victim go.​

“From what I understand, he brought her back to her house after the assault,” Hidalgo said.

The victim, however, remembered his face well.​

“We did get a photo lineup and the victim did I.D. Mr. Dewoody out of that photo lineup,” Hidalgo told News 10.

Not only did she remember his face, but she remembered where her attacker had taken her during ​the assault too.​

“In between that time, we were receiving information, and we were in the process of ​

going to check on him and going on and going to talk to him, but he was arrested by another agency prior to us getting to him,” Hidalgo said.

​

While Opelousas police were looking into Dewoody for kidnapping, Ville Platte police ​were looking into the same man for the disappearance of Joyce Thomas.​

​

Unfortunately, Thomas did not escape her attacker, but police say the Opelousas victim is doing okay.

​

“At this point in time, she is doing well. She did go to the hospital after the situation​

took place with law enforcement officers, and I believe an assault kit was done,” Hidalgo added.

​

Monday afternoon Dewoody was transported to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel.

He is being​ held there now.