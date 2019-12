Morgan City Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught on surveillance video going into a garage and stealing some items.

Theft Investigation On November 28, 2019, the Morgan City Police Department was called to Chester Bowles St. residence to investigate a theft. During the theft investigation, several pieces of camouflage clothing and a backpack was stolen from the garage. The homeowner was later able to provide home surveillance video to investigators of the actual theft. The video depicts an unknown male subject entering the garage and removing a backpack and clothing before fleeing the area on foot with the stolen items. Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department and speak with Detectives @ (985)380-4605.Stay Safe! Posted by Morgan City Police Department on Thursday, December 5, 2019

They say several pieces of camouflage clothing and a backpack were stolen.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department and speak with Detectives at (985)380-4605.