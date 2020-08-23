Man caught on camera stealing diamond ring from Lafayette jewelry store

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The owners of William S. Nacol jewelry store in Lafayette are offering a $2500 reward in connection with the arrest of a suspect who they say stole a diamond ring from the store on Johnston Street.

The theft occurred Saturday in broad daylight.

Video submitted to KLFY shows the suspect looking at a diamond ring display.

He then allegedly opens the back of the display case, removes the ring and flees the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lafayette Police or call the William S. Nacol Jewelry company directly at 337-981-8160.