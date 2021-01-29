Man attempting to reattach trailer struck and killed by a driver suspected of being impaired

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday night following a crash that pinned him between his truck and the trailer he was attempting to reattach, authorities said.

Shortly before 10 p.m. the victim, identified as Jesus Carrion, stepped out of his stalled truck to reattach the utility trailer when a passing truck struck the trailer and pinned him between the two, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

The deadly crash happed in the 1200 block of Surrey Street.

Elton Charles (LPSO)

Alcohol is believed to be a factor for the driver who struck the trailer, Dugas said.

Following testing, driver, Elton Charles, 58, of New Iberia, was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and careless operation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit.