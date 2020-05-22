Man arrested following shooting in Morgan City

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY)– A Morgan City man is is behind bars after police say he shot a woman.

Troy Watson

MCPD say they responded to a call of a shooting on Headland Street this morning (Friday). When they got to the scene, officers say they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital– her current condition is unknown.

Police have identified the suspect as Troy Watson. He was detained on the scene by officers. During the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Watson. He was arrested and booked for Attempted Second Degree Murder.