Man allegedly gave marijuana to 4-year-old, physically abused child

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– Rayne Police have arrested an Opelousas man after, they say, he allegedly provided marijuana to a 4-year-old child and physically abused the child.

Police say the abuse resulted in injuries to the child that required hospitalization.

26-year-old Dexter Keith Broussard Jr. of Opelousas was arrested on Wendesday by Rayne detectives with the assistance of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department, according to Chief Carroll Stelly.

Dexter has been charged with cruelty to a juvenile.