Man accused of stealing $1300 from Duson casino cash register; flees scene and crashes vehicle into tree

DUSON, La. (KLFY) Duson Police have charges pending against a man they said was caught on camera stealing money from a cash till at a local casino.

It happened Saturday around noon at a business on Austria Road in Duson.

While the employees were busy with other customers, police say, 22-year-Triston Dupuis of Opelousas allegedly reached over the counter and took $1,300.00 from the till.

As police were reviewing video, they say, Dupuis returned in an apparent attempt to steal additional money. a

As the arriving officer gave chase on foot, police say, Dupuis was able to flee in a black Nissan Versa.





Dupuis later crashed into a row of trees at the intersection of East Alexander and Lajaunie Road in Lafayette following a chase, police said,

The crash trapped him inside the car and he had to be extricated by Lafayette firefighters and transported to a local trauma center where he remains in serious but stable condition, police said.

Dupuis faces felony theft charges including aggravated flight, resisting an officer and possession of marijuana.

Police say they have discovered that two other thefts were committed by Dupuis at the same Casino Truck Stop with one of those thefts exceeded $1,000 and the other was for approximately $300 and that Lafayette Police has an outstanding arrest warrant for Dupuis for a domestic abuse battery that he committed approximately a week ago.

Upon his release from the local hospital, Dupuis will be booked on charges of 2 counts felony theft, 1 count theft misdemeanor, aggravated flight, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana and a hold for Lafayette Police for domestic abuse battery.