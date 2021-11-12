Man accused of putting spy camera in men’s restroom in Lafayette office building

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man is accused of secretly video recording people in a public restroom at an office building in Lafayette. Billy Kartchner, 48, faces 18 counts of video voyeurism.

The sneaky videos were taken over a three month timespan. Police say all 13 victims are men.

“On October 6th, the building manager of the building at 5750 Johnston Street came in to report a spy cam was found in the third floor bathroom of his building,” said Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green.

Green says Kartchner used a spy cam that he placed near the urinals in a third floor men’s restroom, to capture videos of the men, in the building where he worked.

“There were 13 victims that were taped over a three month span, which lead to 18 counts of video voyeurism,” said Green.

Green says investigators executed a search warrant, and seized spy cams and videos from Kartchner’s home. She says those items are currently in evidence.

“Be aware of your surroundings. Maybe this will open the people’s eyes when they do go into the restroom. When you see something out of the ordinary, report it,” said Green.

The company he worked for in the building says he is no longer an employee.

If convicted on the 18 video voyeurism charges, Kartchner faces a fine of up to $2,000, up to two years in prison, or both, for each charge. He would also have to register as a sex offender.