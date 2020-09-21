Man accused of punching off-duty state trooper in the face at Eunice restaurant

ST. LANDRY, La. (KLFY)- A 27-year-old Arkansas man was arrested on a second-degree battery charge after he allegedly punched an off-duty law enforcement officer.

According to the Eunice Police Department, the incident occurred at a Eunice restaurant during a company event on Sept. 11.

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said the suspect randomly walked up to the off-duty state trooper, tapped him on the shoulder, and hit him in that face knocking him unconscious.

Fontenot said Pippitt is from Ouachita Arkansas, he was here with a power company working here as a result of damage done by Hurricane Laura.