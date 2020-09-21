Man accused of punching off-duty state trooper in the face at Eunice restaurant

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LANDRY, La. (KLFY)- A 27-year-old Arkansas man was arrested on a second-degree battery charge after he allegedly punched an off-duty law enforcement officer.

According to the Eunice Police Department, the incident occurred at a Eunice restaurant during a company event on Sept. 11.

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said the suspect randomly walked up to the off-duty state trooper, tapped him on the shoulder, and hit him in that face knocking him unconscious.

Fontenot said Pippitt is from Ouachita Arkansas, he was here with a power company working here as a result of damage done by Hurricane Laura.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar