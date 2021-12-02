Man accused of murder in drug overdose death in Carencro

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – A man is accused of providing illegal drugs to woman that eventually lead to the woman’s death. Carencro Police say Kermit Gobert, 27, gave Sodasha Derousselle heroin laced with fentanyl.



“It’s an unusual occurrence for us,” said Carencro Police Chief David Anderson. “So, we start looking at reasons why. Why did this young lady just suddenly die?”

Anderson says investigators believe Derousselle, 27, died from a drug overdose. Officers were called to the Acadian Village Apartments on Prejean Road on August 15th, and found she had been dead for some time.

“Someone came to the residence, and sold the narcotics to Mr. Gobert at the residence. He supplied the narcotics to our victim,” said Anderson.

Anderson says Gobert was at the home with Derousselle, but left three children alone with their mother after she died. Gobert is charged with second degree murder, in connection to her death.

“Once you smoke this stuff, or inhale it, or ingest it. It’s probably too late. There’s no turning back. This fentanyl is so dangerous. I can’t express enough how dangerous it is,” said Anderson.

Anderson says Gobert is cooperating with the investigation. He’s also facing three counts of cruelty to juveniles. He’s currently in the Lafayette Parish Jail under $100,000 bond.