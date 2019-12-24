Live Now
Man accused of fatally shooting LPD officer has until December 2020 to make insanity defense

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- The Lafayette man accused of fatally shooting Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook and wounding three others will have an extra 11 months to decide whether he wants to present an insanity defense. 

Judge Julian Edwards III, who presides over the 15th Judicial District, granted a request from Ian Howard’s attorneys asking for more time, The Advertiser reported.

Howard and his attorneys now have until Dec. 2, 2020, to make a decision, according to court records filed last week. 

