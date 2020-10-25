Mamou police investigating viral video that appears to show officer macing woman on ground

MAMOU, La. (KLFY) A Mamou police officer has been put on leave after a viral video captured what appears to show the officer mace a subdued woman.

Police Chief Brent Zackery confirmed the information with News 10 on Sunday and said that his office is investigating the incident that occurred Friday night inside a nightclub.

The video, which was sent to News 10, shows the woman face down on the ground while the officer appears to spray her with mace.

Although it remains unclear what led to the heavy police presence at the club, Chief Zackery tells News 10 that early reports suggest that police were responding to reports of a club scene that had turned wildly out of control.

In the video, onlookers can be heard saying, “Can yall get her off the ground.”

Another onlooker can be heard screaming, “MAMA, MAMA, that’s my mama, MAMA.”

Zackery said he is now looking at officer body cam video and is taking statements from officers at the scene as well as from those in attendance.

“I want to be transparent about it all and do a full investigation. But know this, I tell my officers all the time, if you mess up you take your lick.”

He said he will make additional statements surrounding the investigation on Monday.