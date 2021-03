EUNICE, La. (KLFY) Eunice Police said that one person was shot and wounded late Wednesday.

Police Chief Randy Fontenot said the shooting happened outside a home on Mayers Street.

A male victim was struck multiple times and transported by private vehicle to a local hospital, Fontenot said.

He said police were given information that the suspect(s) fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact local authorities.