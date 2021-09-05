Male victim found shot on Lena Street in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A man was found shot on Lena Street in Lafayette Sunday night.

Around 7:40 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Lena Street following a report of shots fired.

According to Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, when police arrived, they found a male victim lying on the roadway with a gunshot wound.

She said the victim was taken to an area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

According to Dugas, the suspect(s) fled the scene before police arrived.