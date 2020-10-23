Make sure your information and documents are correct when dealing with FEMA

Goldie Istre says her home was damaged during Hurricane Laura and Hurricane delta. She says her home is not safe enough to live in. The inside of her home is covered with mold. Her roof has holes and her home’s foundation is shifted.

“I mean I have one, two, three busted windows. It’s raining inside the house. There is no ceiling it’s about to cave in,” said Istre.

She says she reached out to FEMA for assistance, but her application was denied due to her not providing the correct information.

FEMA spokesperson Lenisha Smith says due to COVID-19, FEMA set up a drive-thru disaster recovery center where survivors can get documents scanned and uploaded to their application. They can register and ask any questions they may have regarding what type of assistance is available to them.

She says residents should bring all important documents to ensure they qualify for assistance.

“We want to make sure that survivors are taking pictures. If they have any before or after pictures, that’s also helpful,” said Smith. “We need proof of ownership, proof of occupancy, so maybe a bill a lease a title and maybe estimates from contractors. We need a copy of driver’s license and social security card and any sort of others that they think we may need for their application.”