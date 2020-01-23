UPDATE: Crews secure gas leak in Eunice, area clear

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)– UPDATE: The gas leak has been secured, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said.

Area evacuees are permitted to return.

Residents are asked to check their gas pilots and contact their fuel service provider if there any issues, the chief said.

ORIGINAL: The Eunice City Marshal’s Office has confirmed there is a “major gas leak” in between North 8th & 9th Streets at Vine Street.

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said one block has been evacuated, including an adjacent daycare center.

Roads in an eight-block area have also been closed.

Officials are asking all residents to avoid the area until an all clear has been issued.

This is a developing story.