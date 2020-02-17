Live Now
Major damage done in botched ATM theft at Lafayette bank

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are investigating a weekend attempted theft at a bank ATM.

According to police, the attempted theft happened at the Chase Bank ATM in the 5500 block of Johnston Street near the intersection of Ridge Road.

Extensive damage was done to the ATM machine, however police say the robbers left without getting any cash.

If you have information that can help police find the suspect(s) responsible for the attempted theft, call your local police department, Lafayette Police or CrimeStoppers.

