UPDATE: Major crash on Evangeline Thruway near 1-10 leaves two with serious injuries

UPDATE, 1/13/22, 6:53 p.m.: The Evangeline Thruway is open again for all vehicle traffic.

ORIGINAL, 1/13/22, 5:58 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A two vehicle crash on the Evangeline Thruway leaves two people in the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to a major vehicle crash involving two vehicles in the 2500 block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway. Two people involved in the crash were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The LPD Traffic Division is currently investigating the scene. The area is closed in that area and traffic is being diverted. They ask that the community avoid traveling in that area and seek alternate routes.

New information will be posted as it becomes available.