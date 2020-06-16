Major cell phone carries hit with widespread outages Monday

Breaking News
(KLFY) T-mobile tweeted that its customers were experiencing service interruption and it was working to determine the problem.

Customers with ATT, Verizon, and Sprint also reported dealing with service outages.

Those wireless carriers pointed to T-mobile as the cause of the problems their customers were experiencing.

Service-tracking site– down detector– reported that at its highest point– more than 100-thousand customers reported outages in the US.

By Monday evening– that number had fallen to about 25-thousand.

