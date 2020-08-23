M/P Josh Guillory, Sheriff Mark Garber hold late night press briefing on unrest in city following officer involved shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Sheriff Mark Garber, Lafayette Police and Fire Chiefs, and other local elected officials held a late night press briefing Saturday at Lafayette Police Headquarters.

The briefing was held following the unrest over the shooting death, by Lafayette Police, of 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin.

Earlier Saturday, protestors gathered at the site of the shooting demanding answers from local officials over Pellerin’s shooting death as he walked away from officers.

Late in the day Saturday, protesters then gathered at the Lafayette Police substation on Moss Street where the incident took a turn with police using flash grenades against protesters.

Interim Police Chief Scott Morgan said several of the protesters were arrested.