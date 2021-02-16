LUS urges water conservation during freezing temperatures to maintain water pressure

LAFAYETTE, La. (LUS) – With temperatures below freezing in Lafayette, water conservation is essential to maintain sufficient water pressure in the system, LUS said.

Damage from frozen and burst pipes in the system can cause a drop in water pressure along with an overuse of water by customers, LUS said. If water pressure drops below a certain threshold, customers will need to boil water before use.

The utility company is advising customers to reduce water usage by turning off any faucets that may be left on or left running overnight as well as reducing washing machine and dishwasher usage. By reducing water usage, LUS can continue to maintain adequate water pressure levels.

If you do experience a burst pipe or have water issues, please call LUS at (337) 291-5700.