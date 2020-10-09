LUS: Restoration will not start until Hurricane Delta winds fall below 39 mph

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Officials with Lafayette Utilities Systems (LUS) said they will not start making any restoration efforts from Hurricane Delta until winds fall below 39 mph.

LUS Public Information Specialist Alex Antonowitsch said power restoration will begin with an assessment of any damages. After that, repairs start at the generating facilities and transmission lines before continuing to distribution substations. Work then continues to main line repairs to critical need facilities, including hospitals and police and fire stations. Restoration will continue on to power poles and overhead transformers in an effort to restore services to the largest number of customers possible.

Antonowitsch said LUS will be joined by over 320 linement and tree trimmers from six states in a mutual aid effort. Due to the size of the storm, damage may be extensive and may result in an extended time without power.

“Please keep a safe distance from our crews working in the area as a safety measure for them and the public,” he said.

For customers experiencing a power outage, please call (337) 291-9200 or if you see a down power line or having water issues, call (337) 291-5700.

