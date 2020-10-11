LUS reports 20k residents without power following Hurricane Delta

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Utilities System is reporting 20,000 customers without power Saturday evening due to damage sustained by Hurricane Delta.
At about 7 p.m. Friday, a few hours after the storm made landfall, the utility company reported more than 50,000 customers without power.
Here’s LUS’ latest update:
We are currently reporting 20,000 LUS customers without power. 36 line crews + 17 tree trimming crews spread throughout Lafayette working hard to get everyone's power back on with more crews arriving. Below is a snapshot of our service territory with the remaining outages.