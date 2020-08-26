LUS reminds residents not to drive over fallen power lines

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) would like to remind customers not to touch or drive over any fallen power lines on the ground after a storm.

Loose or dangling power lines are extremely dangerous and can result in electrocution. Anything in contact with a power line can be electrified so be wary of lines laying in water or lines touching conductive material such as trees or chain link fences. Do not attempt to drive over a power line. Additionally, power lines may become entangled in your tires and may pull down more lines and equipment.

Keep in mind that lines that appear “dead” may become energized by the restoration of power or by incorrectly installed power generators pushing electricity back in to the line.

The potential for storm-related power outages is great so be prepared with extra food, water, batteries and power backups for medical equipment. LUS will be working hard to restore power to customers in a quick and safe manner.

To report fallen power lines or downed power poles, call LUS at (337) 291-5700.