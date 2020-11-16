LUS recognizes employees who helped save woman from burning home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Five employees with the Lafayette Utilities Systems are being credited with helping to rescue a woman and her dog from a burning home.

Phillip Glover, Alvin Duhon, Zachary Landry, Eugene Broussard and Keithan Broussard were working on Bellot Street when they noticed smoke coming from a home and immediately stopped what they were doing to assist.

“As they approached, the female occupant was at the front door with smoke coming out, but went back inside to save her dog,” LUS announced in a social media post.

Despite racing adrenaline, the employees rushed the front door rescuing the homeowner and dog bringing them to safety.

They then used fire extinguishers to slow the spread of the fire and removed a window a/c unit where the flames were venting.

When firefighters arrived the elderly howeowner was outside in a safe location with her dog.

She was not injured and neither was her dog.

Fire officials have not released an official cause of the fire.