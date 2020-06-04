LUS: Power restored for more than 2,000 customers, vehicle hit utility cabinet on Verot School Road

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Second Harvest Food Bank is asking for the public’s help in filling volunteers slots soon to become vacant.

“We have had the incredible support of the Louisiana National Guard since March during our emergency response,” said Second Harvest President Community Outreach Coordinator Brittany Bowie. “We knew they wouldn’t be with us forever, and now their deployment is set to wind down June 15. These young men and women have been an amazing part of our ability to respond to the COVID-19 food crisis.”