LUS: Power restored for more than 2,000 customers, vehicle hit utility cabinet on Verot School Road

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Utility Systems is working to repair damage caused by a vehicle crash at Verot School and Artisan roads.

As of 11:15 a.m Thursday, there were 2,054 customers without power. The power has been restored.

