LUS issues generator warning ahead of upcoming tropical storm

LAFAYETTE, La. (Lafayette Utility Systems) – When there is a power outage, the need for using a power generator can be important especially for maintaining medical equipment or for comfort in a home.

However, improperly used power generators are a hazard to the public and to the lineman working on the power lines, explained LUS.

Backfeeding occurs when a generator (whether permanent or portable) is plugged into a home’s wiring or directly into a circuit breaker panel and generated electricity is pushed back into the power lines coming into the home.

Utility transformer can step up the backfeed to thousands of volts, re-energizing “downed” power lines, and becoming an electrocution hazard to LUS linemen and technicians working on repairs farther down the line and to the general public.

To be safe, it is recommended to hire a qualified electrician to install a manual transfer switch to isolate the home’s electrical system. The manual transfer switch will prevent the generator from pushing electricity out into the utility lines as well as protect the generator once power is restored into the line by LUS. When properly used, generators can supply safe power during emergency situations.

To report fallen power lines or downed power poles, call LUS at (337) 291-9200.